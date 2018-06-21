WWE News: Simon Gotch calls Enzo Amore 'awful human being' or 'monster' for his rap song

Simon Gotch ripped into Enzo Amore for his rap song

Enzo Amore was left lying in the ring after his match with Big Cass

What's the story?

Former WWE star, Simon Gotch was interviewed by WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet (H/T Wrestling Inc) at Blueprint Pro Wrestling.

During the interview, Simon Gotch talked about Enzo Amore and his rap song, calling him out for being 'an awful human being' or a 'monster'.

You can see the full interview here:

In case you didn't know...

WWE released Enzo Amore in January when an accusation surfaced that he had sexually assaulted someone. WWE released him for not letting them know that there had been an investigation underway. Since being released, Enzo maintained strict social media silence other than to put up his lawyer's statement.

Recently, Enzo was cleared of all charges, as the police dropped all charges due to a lack of evidence.

He then released a rap song, where he made fun of wrestling fans, and also called out his accuser by insulting her.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Simon Gotch said that Enzo had revealed himself to be either 'an awful human being' or 'a monster' by his rap song. He said, that in the 'best case scenario' Enzo's song was about a mentally unstable woman who was suffering from mental issues, and needed to a psychiatrist for those issues. In this case, Enzo's rap song would not help out her situation.

He went on to say that any 'decent human being' would have taken the high road, and distanced themselves from the incident when their name was cleared.

Gotch then went on to talk about the case being dropped and speculated that lack of evidence sometimes meant that they don't want to spend their money to gather more evidence.

"Lack of evidence usually means that they don't want to spend any more money trying to gather evidence."

He went on to say that rape was often a 'he said, she said situation' as there was no way to know if there had been consent.

"So that means worst case scenario, he did a diss track on a woman he raped."

Gotch ended by saying either situation did not reflect on Enzo well.

What's next?

Enzo will continue working on his rap career. He has also returned to the Independent scene with House of Glory Wrestling announcing that he would appear at High Intensity 7 on August 17, under the ring name Real1.

You can see the rap song here:

