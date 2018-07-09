WWE News: Simon Gotch talks about not being proud of the work he did in WWE

Simon Gotch wasn't happy or proud of the work he was doing with WWE

What's the story?

Simon Gotch has been away from WWE for more than a year now and was recently able to open up about the changes to his life since he was released.

In case you didn't know...

Gotch was once an NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Aiden English when the duo was known as The Vaudevillians, but when the team was promoted to the main roster they became jobbers on the SmackDown Brand, which was obviously frustrating.

The former Champion was released from WWE following an altercation with English backstage at WrestleMania last year and has since been able to make a name for himself on the Independent Circuit.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the MLW Fusion television taping from GILT Nightclub in Orlando on Thursday night, Gotch was able to open up about life after WWE when speaking to ProWrestling.com and interestingly noted that his mental state has changed since he was released back in April 2017.

"I’m just not depressed anymore. Mental health is a big part of it. The reality of it is when you’re in WWE, if you’re not doing work you’re proud of or happy with, it’s going to wear on you. You’re not going to be in the right mindset. Even when you’re working hard, you may not be working as efficiently as you could be. The difference of being on the road 200 days a year, flying out Saturday morning and not getting back Wednesday morning."

"The difference between if I’m at MLW, I’m 10 minutes and home. Flying out I can leave Friday morning and being back Sunday night or Monday morning, that extra couple days you are off actually makes a huge difference. It allows you to focus a bit more on training or dieting and have the options of doing things like going to yoga or MMA training to strengthen my overall body. The extra freedom allows you to do all this."

WWE's traveling schedule has become legendary over the years, which could be why Gotch is feeling much better mentally since he has been working on the Independent Circuit instead. Gotch also stated that he thought that he saw his release as an opportunity for him to do what he wanted to do, even though having a shower in his room is something that he misses.

"I never saw it as a blessing in disguise. I never saw it as a blessing or anything in disguise. I saw it as an opportunity to do what I’ve been doing, rather what I wasn’t allowed to do, for the last four years. The reality is I was never at a point where I was depressed or angry or sad about working for WWE anymore. I was frankly thankful that it was no longer my responsibility to have to please these people who I think did not share the same vision I had for myself."

What's next?

Gotch will be part of MLW Fusion 8 p.m. ET Friday nights on beIN Sports and the show is taping Thursday night in Orlando and on July 19 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

