WWE News: Sin Cara released by the company

Simon Cotton
09 Dec 2019, 01:38 IST

The second man to fulfill the role of "Sin Cara" leaves WWE

Professional wrestler Jorge Arias, known as Sin Cara in WWE, was released by the company Sunday afternoon.

Arias announced his departure from WWE on Instagram and the company confirmed the news in an official statement.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Sin Cara. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Arias began working for WWE in 2009 under the ring name "Hunico" in the company's developmental territories.

He made his main roster debut on the August 12, 2011 episode of SmackDown when he portrayed Sin Cara for the first time in place of Luis Urive, the original Sin Cara.

Arias would continue to wrestle as Sin Cara before being confronted by the original, leading to Arias wrestling as "Sin Cara Negro" and facing "Sin Cara Azul" in a Mask vs. Mask match in Mexico City.

After being unmasked by Sin Cara Azul, Arias would wrestle as Hunico on the main roster and NXT until he took the place of Urive and remained Sin Cara for the rest of his time in WWE.

Arias's biggest accomplishment in WWE was winning the NXT Tag Team Championships with Kalisto before losing them to Blake and Murphy, ending their reign at 139 days.