WWE News: Sin Cara teaches his son to wrestle (Video)

Sin Cara also stated that his son loves to wrestle.

Sin Cara was seen teaching his son in the video posted on his Twitter Handle

What’s the story?

In a video posted on his Twitter page, WWE Superstar Sin Cara was seen teaching his son to wrestle. The video has gone on to become a hit with Sin Cara’s followers on Twitter.

In case you did not know...

Sin Cara started his run with WWE back in 2011. Before signing with the promotion, he had appeared for AAA, Chikara, and even Impact Wrestling. He found some success being a tag team wrestler in WWE and won the FCW Tag Team Championship once with Epico and then went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship later with Kalisto.

During the recent Superstar shakeup, Sin Cara was moved to SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Sin Cara posted a video on his Twitter handle which shows his 8-year-old son learning to wrestle. The former NXT Tag Team champion also went on to note that his son loves to wrestle as you can see above.

What’s next?

Sin Cara’s son might not get into the ring anytime soon. But since he is committed to training at such an early age, he might be someone to look out for in the future.

Author’s take

It’s good to see an entirely different side of Sin Cara. He is already attracting attention towards his son and in the long run, it would be beneficial if the boy ever decides to choose professional wrestling as a career path.

