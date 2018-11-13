WWE News: SmackDown champion busted open during invasion of Monday Night RAW

Becky attacks Ronda Rousey with a chair.

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch received a bloodied nose when she and the SmackDown women's division invaded Monday Night RAW this week.

In case you didn't know

Drafted to SmackDown Live in 2016, Lynch became the brand's first Women's Champion, defeating Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Bella and Carmella at Backlash 2016.

At Summerslam 2018, Lynch turned heel after her friend Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Live Women's Championship in a triple threat featuring Lynch, Flair and then-Champion Carmella.

At Hell In A Cell, Lynch defeated Flair, becoming a two-time Women's Champion.

In October, it was announced that the Lasskicker will face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

This week on Monday Night RAW, the women of SmackDown Live invaded, with Lynch attacking Rousey backstage.

After making her way to the ring, the two women's divisions squared off, with Lynch getting her nose busted open after facing off against former RAW Women's Champion, and current number one contender for the title, Nia Jax.

This injury didn't stop 'The Man', as she attacked her Survivor Series opponent with a steel chair, before leaving the arena with her blue brand cohorts to end the show.

What's next?

WWE Survivor Series will take place this Sunday, November 18, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and will be the 32nd event under the Survivor Series name.

The show will feature inter-promotional matches, a staple of the past three years, with SmackDown winning in 2016 and RAW winning in 2017.

In addition to the women's matches, WWE Champion AJ Styles will face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, and the RAW Tag Champions the Authors of Pain will face the SmackDown Tag Champions The Bar.