WWE News: SmackDown creative head Road Dogg bashes fans on Twitter

The current head of Smackdown's creative team went on a Twitter rant and shut down multiple trolls.

by Rohit Relan News 15 Jun 2017, 10:59 IST

“Road Dogg” Jessie James is the man in charge of Smackdown Live’s creative department

What’s the story?

On the recent episode of Smackdown LIVE, the team of Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn faced Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a 6-man tag team match in the main event.

Before the match, a commercial break during Nakamura’s entrance prevented fans at home from witnessing the whole entrance. One of the fans brought this to Jessie James on Twitter with a sarcastic remark.

James didn’t hold back and gave the troll a dose of his own medicine by reminding him that they are running a show that includes commercial breaks. He also addressed other fans who were whining about different aspects of the show and claimed that everyone feels that they can do a better job but in reality, it is a completely different ball game on the other side of the desk.

In case you didn’t know...

”Road Dogg” Jessie James is a former professional wrestler who is a multiple time Tag Team Champion and a former member of the renowned faction D-Generation X. He returned to WWE in 2011 and has remained with the company since then.

James is now a producer at WWE and also heads the creative team of Smackdown LIVE.

The heart of the matter

A Twitter user tried to troll one-half of the New Age Outlaws by stating that Smackdown cutting to commercial breaks during Nakamura’s entrance was a poor decision. Road Dogg didn’t hold back and replied that he and his team are running a television show and commercials are a part of it.

Thanks. We run a television show, they have commercials. See how sarcasm sounds?! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 14, 2017

When another user tried to point that the show has the control over their segment lengths, James chose not to tolerate any more negativity and blocked him straightaway.

Yes we do, I get your sarcasm and I'll see you a #blocked for just being negative — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 14, 2017

Not only this, James also gave back to the trolls of who made little to no sense. The following is a selection of tweets from James’ recent Twitter rant:

Ok. Should Sami have a band entrance? New Day opened the show, so it seemed fitting to make it as big as possible. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 14, 2017

What would it be for? Just a ladder match to have a ladder match? I like the match and the participants but it takes away from the others — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 14, 2017

Everyone thinks they can do better on here. That's twitter quarterbacking! I'm guilty of it too. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 14, 2017

What’s next?

Road Dogg shut down a number of disapproving fans and gave them a solid reason to think twice before criticising SmackDown on social media again.

Author’s take

It is praiseworthy that Road Dogg is taking out time to respond to the fans on social media as it highlights how passionate he is about his work. Some of the suggestions/remarks about the Tuesday night show were quite preposterous and received a deserved bashing from the head of creative himself.

