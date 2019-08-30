WWE News: SmackDown Live has a new logo and a star-studded trailer [WATCH]

SmackDown is changing!

Last year, WWE announced that SmackDown Live will be moving to the Fox network, and would start airing on Fridays. The show is moving as part of a five-year deal between WWE and Fox that sees the blue brand switch after three years on the USA Network - where NXT will now be broadcast.

Well, SmackDown Live has now undergone an image overhaul ahead of its move to Fox in October - with a name change, a new logo and an incredible trailer!

The new look

SmackDown Live is still going to be live, but it appears it's reverting back to its previous name of just SmackDown - with a retro logo added in with a modern twist for good measure.

SmackDown is coming to FOX!

What can we expect?

The new trailer for SmackDown dropped today, courtesy of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake has a familiar interruption during dinner when some glass smashes, much like Becky Lynch's WWE 2K20 trailer entrance, but this time the orchestra start playing Austin's music, to which he simply says "Oh, hell, yeah."

We then see classic SmackDown footage interspersed with footage of the likes of Snoop Dogg, who appears to mimic Charlotte Flair after footage of her, and even Gordon Ramsay asking, "What is that smell?" Before The Rock bellows, "If you smell what The Rock is cooking!"

The video shows some incredible sketches, like someone dying on an operating table and rising from the dead as The Undertaker's gong hits, and a kid spelling "submission" at a spelling bee, as well as starring several SmackDown Superstars past and present.

Oh Hell Yeah!!! Can’t wait for Smackdown on FOX. #FridayNightSmackDown pic.twitter.com/lFx3tvTLGf — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 30, 2019

SmackDown Live will make its move to Fox, starting on October 4th.

