WWE News: SmackDown Live star open to joining All Elite Wrestling

Another one jumping ship soon?

What’s the story?

Jeff Hardy is the new SmackDown Live tag-team champion and it came as a shock to a lot of fans. The Usos had just defended their title at WrestleMania and come out winners in the fatal 4-way only to drop the title on SmackDown Live last night.

The Legend Thriller was asked by Gorilla Position if he saw himself moving to All Elite Wrestling any time soon and he simply said 'anything is possible'.

In case you didn’t know…

All Elite Wrestling are targetting the best wrestlers in the world and they are doing all they can to get them. The new promotion has the funds to lure the top stars and they have already managed to rope in Kenny Omega from the jaws of WWE and also got WWE legends like Chris Jericho and Jim Ross on board.

The heart of the matter

Jeff Hardy was interviewed by Gorilla Position before WrestleMania and he was asked some interesting questions. The new SmackDown Live tag team champion was also asked about All Elite Wrestling and he was very open in talking about them.

Jeff started off by saying that he can't wait to see what AEW have on offer with Double or Nothing and also see how things pan out for them. When asked if he would be moving there any time soon, he did not close the door on the suggestion and just said that he has a contract at WWE for the foreseeable future.

He said:

“We’ll see, man, we’ll see. No time soon, for sure. I’m here for a while, but yeah, I mean, moving forward anything’s possible, so we’ll see.”

H/T eWrestlingNews for the transcription

What’s next?

The Hardy Boyz are going to be around in the WWE for at least another year and any move to AEW will only take place in late 2020.

