WWE News: SmackDown Live star provides an update on latest injury

01 Nov 2018

What's the story?

In a recent social media post, WWE SmackDown Live star Tye Dillinger has opened up about his recent hand injury for the very first time since his scheduled US Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live got cancelled.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to his scheduled US Title match against Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Tye Dillinger reportedly suffered an arm injury on Monday's WWE House Show in Macon, Georgia.

Previously in August, Dillinger seemingly suffered an injury in a match against Shelton Benjamin but made his return to SmackDown on the 25th of September, challenging Shinsuke Nakamura to a US Title match. However, thanks to an outside interference from Randy Orton, 'The Perfect 10' wasn't able to capture the US Title, as 'The Viper' laid out a calculated attack on Dillinger during the match.

The heart of the matter

After failing to compete in his US Championship rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live this week, Tye Dillinger took it to his Twitter handle and provided an update on how bad the injury actually is.

First off, Dillinger thanked all his fans for the support and claimed that he was indeed looking forward to his US Title match against 'The Artist', however, due to the unfortunate injury, Dillinger now needs surgery and the timetable to his return is currently unknown.

Hey guys,



I appreciate the kind words as well as the entertaining skeptics :) Accidents happen and I was hoping it wasn’t serious, but that was wishful thinking. I really wanted tonight’s opportunity for the #USTitle

I require surgery and the timetable is.... — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 31, 2018

In another tweet, Dillinger also thanked the WWE staff for taking quick actions and thanked them for the support as well, and also said that he will be returning to in-ring action as soon as possible.

2/2....currently unknown. Thank you to the @wwe medical staff for taking quick action. Thank you for the support and I’ll be back soon.



P.S. 1- Learning to be Right handed sucks.

2. You REALLY DO need your thumbs. And...

3. It took 7 mins to tweet these messages 😝 — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 31, 2018

What's next?

Tye Dillinger is currently in Birmingham, Alabama getting ready to undergo surgery in his injured hand and as of right now, we are still waiting on WWE to provide us with a potential return date for Dillinger.

Let us hope for the best and hope that Tye Dillinger quickly makes his return to in-ring competition, as we wish him the best in his road to recovery.