WWE News: SmackDown Live star reveals he has not signed a new deal; mocks AJ Styles

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
326   //    20 Mar 2019, 02:54 IST

AJ used the photo of his dog to reveal his new contract signing
AJ used the photo of his dog to reveal his new contract signing

What’s the story?

Sin Cara has revealed that he has not signed a new deal with WWE. The SmackDown Live star took to Twitter today to make things clear and slyly took a dig at AJ Styles as well.

In case you didn’t know…

AJ Styles signed a new deal yesterday and found a unique way of revealing it. He tweeted a photo of his new dog and posted it as if he was welcoming the new family member. But in the 2nd sentence, he confirmed the news about his new contract and then went back to talking about the new addition to the family.

He tweeted: “This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy.”

The heart of the matter

Rumors suggested that Sin Cara had put pen to a new WWE contract just hours after AJ Styles did it. The reports claimed that the Mexican had agreed a new multi-year deal.

Sin Cara used the same template as AJ today to squash the rumors of his new deal. The Lucha House Party member mocked Styles by posting a picture of his dog and confirming that he had not signed a new contract.

He tweeted: “This is the most recent member of my family. Also, I have NOT signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy.”

What’s next?

While AJ Styles has signed a new deal, his Bullet Club buddies Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly set to leave. The Phenomenal One is now set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

On the other hand, Sin Cara and Lucha House Party are nowhere in the picture when it comes to The Show of Shows.

Sripad
