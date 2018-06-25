WWE News: SmackDown Live superstar challenges Ronda Rousey

Are we in for an inter-brand clash?

Could Ronda Rousey be on another champion's hit-list?

What's the story?

She may have failed to capture the WWE Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank during her match with Nia Jax. But there's yet another woman who's gunning for 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

SmackDown Live Champion Carmella was a guest on the MMM Hot Breakfast Show in Australia when she issued a challenge to Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, Rousey is currently suspended.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey received a title shot in her very first televised singles match against Nia Jax. While she seemed to have the match under control, Alexa Bliss would interfere and cost her the opportunity of a lifetime.

Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and is the current Raw Women's Champion. As for Carmella, she retained her Championship against Asuka due to interference from her former ally, James Ellsworth. Rousey and Carmella are on two separate brands.

The heart of the matter

Due to her actions following Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey was suspended for thirty days. Could she have a stint on SmackDown Live instead in this duration?

Somehow, I have a feeling that if we have to see a feud between Carmella and Ronda Rousey, it will happen a long way in the future. Both women are integral parts of the programming on their respective brands. I do not see them crossing parts so soon.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is slated to miss Extreme Rules as a result of her suspension due to her actions on Monday Night Raw.

She should be back in time for her eventual program heading into SummerSlam. By then we should know if it will be Nia Jax or Alexa Bliss who holds the Raw Women's title.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey take on Carmella in an inter-brand match? Have your say in the comments.