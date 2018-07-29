WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar defends part-time schedule of Brock Lesnar, reveals his approach to the Lesnar situation

Brock Lesnar has been criticized by many for his part-time schedule in WWE

What’s the story?

Speaking to Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles, WWE Champion AJ Styles opened up on several topics.

Styles notably spoke about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and why the latter’s part-time schedule makes sense from a business perspective. Besides, “The Phenomenal One” also revealed his approach to the Lesnar situation.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his return to the WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has been working on a part-time schedule in the WWE.

Subsequently, certain sections of the professional wrestling community have been critical of Lesnar’s part-time schedule in the WWE—demanding that the promotion could put its Universal Championship on a Superstar who works full-time in WWE, which would be someone other than Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

In reference to the same, Noelle Foley questioned AJ Styles as to what he, as a fighting champion, feels about the fact that Brock Lesnar has not defended his WWE Universal title in months.

In response to the aforementioned question, Styles stated—

“Well, you know what, I don’t care what anyone says. Brock Lesnar is what we call a “draw”. When people come to see Brock Lesnar and the fact that he hasn’t defended in a while; that’s on WWE, that’s on Kurt Angle and everybody else who has anything to do with it.”

Additionally, Styles revealed how he approaches the Lesnar situation; stating—

“I do what I do. I’m a fighting champion—like you said. I’m gonna defend my championship. I’m gonna give the championship the respect that it deserves.”

“I can’t say much about Brock Lesnar; all I can do is keep doing what I’m doing.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

AJ Styles is presently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Also at SummerSlam, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

