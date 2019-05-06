WWE News: Smackdown Live Superstar expresses unhappiness at how she is being booked

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.27K // 06 May 2019, 11:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Someone's not happy over on Smackdown Live.

What's the story?

Liv Morgan is now alone on Smackdown Live after being broken up from The Riott Squad in the superstar shakeup and has yet to see any television time since the move.

Of course, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan haven't exactly done much with their time on Raw yet either, but one has to wonder when exactly these women will get a chance to shine again.

With that being said, Liv Morgan is apparently not happy about how she is being used right now and aired her grievances on Twitter in what appears to be a personal shot at the company.

Whether this is all a part of a storyline or not remains to be seen, but it is interesting given how little we've seen of Morgan since the split.

In case you didn't know...

Liv Morgan made her main roster last year as a part of The Riott Squad. The group quickly rose to prominence with Shield-like beat downs and ruthless aggression that seemed out of place in today's WWE, but still mesmerized fans in the process.

While the group was never successful title wise and pretty much stayed relegated to the mid-card, they were an interesting entity.

Unfortunately for the trio, they were split up in The 2019 Superstar shake-up, moving Morgan to Smackdown Live and keeping Riott and Logan on Monday Night Raw.

The reason for the move is believed to be that WWE had plans to involve Morgan in the upcoming season of Total Divas, but it's not known whether that is exactly the case yet.

The heart of the matter

Liv Morgan has apparently been unhappy with the way she has been booked since the Shake-up, especially after being separated from her longtime teammates and has let WWE know about it on twitter. Of course, the jab was subtle and probably will fly under the radar, but her desire to have more airtime and have something done with her is very clear.

Advertisement

What's next?

Whether this is all a part of a storyline or not remains to be seen and will depend on what the company actually wants to do with her, but if she is drawing this kind of attention to herself, the company would be ridiculous not to capitalize on it. In fact, it could be a way for the young female superstar to start anew and work her way into the title picture eventually.

In the end, WWE does need to do something with Morgan and while that doesn't really need to be a title match or high profile feud anytime soon, they could at least start working her back up the card a bit. At least that way, WWE makes their women's division even stronger and builds a possible star in the process of it all.