WWE News: SmackDown Live tag team moves to 205 Live

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    01 May 2019, 09:44 IST

Jinder Mahal just lost his sidekicks
Jinder Mahal just lost his sidekicks

What's the story?

It seems like WWE isn't yet done with the Superstar Shakeup, and has moved another team to a different brand.

WWE SmackDown Live tag team The Singh Brothers have been moved to 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

The Singh Brothers have been a mainstay on the WWE's mid-card scene. The duo has been used on the main roster as Jinder Mahal's sidekicks. Samir and Sunil came into the WWE as a part of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament, with both of them getting eliminated in the first round.

Later, they arrived at NXT with a new gimmick, The Bollywood Boyz, and competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The duo was again eliminated in the first round, with The Authors of Pain scoring a quick victory over the two Superstars.

Upon being called on the main roster on SmackDown Live, the brothers joined forces with Jinder Mahal and turned heel in the process. Ever since then, Samir and Sunil have been associated with the former WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

During the Superstar Shakeup, The Singh Brothers had been moved from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live, along with Jinder Mahal.

On 205 Live, the brothers have been given their old gimmick of The Bollywood Boyz and went on to lose their first match to Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

It's worth noting that Triple H had recently opened up about Superstars getting moved back to 205 Live and NXT. It seems like the moves have begun, as Killian Dain was recently shifted back to NXT from SmackDown Live.

What's next?

The Superstar Shakeup has separated Jinder Mahal from his sidekicks. Hopefully, The Singh Brothers go on to becoming a mainstay on the 205 Live brand.

What are your thoughts on this move?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown WWE Superstar Shakeup
