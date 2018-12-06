WWE News: SmackDown Live viewership hits record low for 2018

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 414 // 06 Dec 2018, 11:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles

What's the story?

WWE have had a rough patch recently as fans have reacted negatively to RAW and SmackDown Live these past few weeks, as the interest in the two shows has reduced significantly, which has reflected in the viewership numbers.

There was more bad news for SmackDown Live this past week as SmackDown Live viewership hits a record low for the year of 2018.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, we had the contract signing for the match between Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Becky Lynch, for the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC, while we saw a 'new' Daniel Bryan on the Miz TV, as Bryan and Miz gave AJ Styles a beatdown.

The main event of the show was a match between Styles and Miz, as the former WWE Champion defeated Miz on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

This week's SmackDown did not have any new or interesting storyline as WWE followed the same storylines which showed in the viewership numbers. The show did not even clock 2 million viewers as it finished with 1.948 million viewers.

This is the lowest viewership number for the blue brand for the year of 2018, and the second lowest in SmackDown history, with the lowest viewership coming in November 2016 (1.921 million viewers).

The viewership numbers for last week's show were 2.264 million, around 300,000 more than this week's show. It's been a very bad week for WWE in terms of viewership numbers as only 2.285 million viewers for the RAW show, which is the lowest in RAW history.

What's next?

We are going to see a WrestleMania rematch on next week's SmackDown show as Charlotte Flair and Asuka face off, which could probably help in the viewership numbers increasing.

Advertisement