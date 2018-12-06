×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: SmackDown Live viewership hits record low for 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
414   //    06 Dec 2018, 11:07 IST

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles
Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles

What's the story?

WWE have had a rough patch recently as fans have reacted negatively to RAW and SmackDown Live these past few weeks, as the interest in the two shows has reduced significantly, which has reflected in the viewership numbers.

There was more bad news for SmackDown Live this past week as SmackDown Live viewership hits a record low for the year of 2018.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, we had the contract signing for the match between Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Becky Lynch, for the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC, while we saw a 'new' Daniel Bryan on the Miz TV, as Bryan and Miz gave AJ Styles a beatdown.

The main event of the show was a match between Styles and Miz, as the former WWE Champion defeated Miz on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

This week's SmackDown did not have any new or interesting storyline as WWE followed the same storylines which showed in the viewership numbers. The show did not even clock 2 million viewers as it finished with 1.948 million viewers.

This is the lowest viewership number for the blue brand for the year of 2018, and the second lowest in SmackDown history, with the lowest viewership coming in November 2016 (1.921 million viewers).

The viewership numbers for last week's show were 2.264 million, around 300,000 more than this week's show. It's been a very bad week for WWE in terms of viewership numbers as only 2.285 million viewers for the RAW show, which is the lowest in RAW history.

What's next?

We are going to see a WrestleMania rematch on next week's SmackDown show as Charlotte Flair and Asuka face off, which could probably help in the viewership numbers increasing.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: Terrible News For SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bad News for SmackDown Live After Maryse vs....
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview - 30 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live ratings increase while Monday...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two matches announced for tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge WrestleMania 34 rematch announced for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Great News For SmackDown Live After 1000th...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 4th Dec, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 Things We Learned from SmackDown Live (27 November 2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us