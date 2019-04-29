WWE News: SmackDown participants for MITB Ladder matches to be announced on Tuesday's show

Who will represent SmackDown in the respective MITB ladder matches this year?

With Money in the Bank slated to go down on May 19 in Hartford, Connecticut, the WWE announced on its website and via Twitter that SmackDown's representatives in the MITB Ladder matches will be revealed on this Tuesday's show. Several news sites, including Fightful.com, carried news of WWE's announcements.

Money in the Bank has almost joined WrestleMania, Survivor Series, SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble as one of the year's most anticipated PPVs.

Last year's winners included Alexa Bliss, who cashed in her briefcase later that night, and Braun Strowman, who announced his cash-in for the Hell in a Cell PPV in September. He failed to capitalise on his opportunity after Brock Lesnar interfered in the match.

The month of May starts this week and before we know it, Money in the Bank will be upon us. What has traditionally been almost a guarantee of a new champion being crowned with a cash-in has turned into less of a foregone conclusion.

Along with Strowman's unfortunate fate with his briefcase last year, the prior year's winner, Baron Corbin, also failed to cash in his briefcase on then WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. WWE recently announced that Raw's participants for the ladder matches will be announced during 'A Moment of Bliss' on Monday night.

In order to keep up with Raw's announcements, the WWE revealed on its website and on various social media platforms that SmackDown's participants in the ladder matches would be announced during Tuesday's show.

Four superstars that won't likely be in the men's match include Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Elias. Reigns and Elias agreed to face each other at the PPV while Owens turned on the New Day last week and will presumably be facing Kingston for the WWE Championship on the PPV as well.

Regarding the ladies, forever rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be squaring off once again for the SmackDown Women's Title on the card.

With the announcement of participants this week on both Raw and SmackDown respectively, a lot more will become clearer regarding the PPV and which superstars, both new and incumbent to SmackDown, might be getting pushes after the Superstar Shake Up.

Superstars who had already been on SmackDown, like Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ali and Andrade could be announced. Newcomers like Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Finn Balor or Lars Sullivan could also be called upon. For the women, names like Bayley, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville and others could be announced to represent the blue brand in the match.