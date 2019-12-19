WWE News: SmackDown star explains how Brock Lesnar is helping other talents

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 17:21 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar competed in eight matches in 2019

Ever since Brock Lesnar returned to WWE as a part-time performer in 2012, many fans have complained that the former UFC fighter is taking opportunities from other Superstars when he appears sporadically on WWE programming.

This has been a regular topic of conversation throughout 2019, especially after Lesnar followed up his reigns as a part-time Universal Champion by winning the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston on SmackDown in October.

Speaking on this week’s episode of his After The Bell podcast, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves said he is “one hundred percent okay” with Lesnar being a part-time WWE Champion, adding that his frequent absences help other talents, such as Humberto Carrillo and Andrade, receive more exposure on WWE television.

"Brock Lesnar not being on TV frees up television time for other Superstars to gain opportunity, for other championships to be elevated in value, i.e., the United States title right now, it could be argued that’s the most important title on RAW at this very moment.

"When you don’t have a twenty-minute Paul Heyman promo every single week, you have time for someone like a Humberto Carrillo or Andrade to really have time to step up and shine, so Lesnar being absent from television is not all bad."

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

Brock Lesnar’s WWE matches in 2019

The year began with Brock Lesnar retaining the Universal Championship against Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble.

"The Beast" went on to exchange the title with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, Extreme Rules (via a Money In The Bank cash-in) and SummerSlam before moving over to SmackDown, where he defeated Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

So far, Lesnar has defended the title on two occasions – against Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel and against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series – and he is now a member of the RAW roster again.