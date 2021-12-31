WWE SmackDown star Ridge Holland sends a message to 8-time champion and his tag team partner

WWE SmackDown star Ridge Holland has sent a message to Cesaro and Ricochet.

In the aftermath of WWE's announcement regarding their match at Day 1, Ridge Holland took to Twitter to put his rivals on notice.

WWE has confirmed that Ridge Holland will team up with Sheamus to take on the pair of Cesaro and Ricochet in a tag team match on the Kickoff show for Day 1.

Taking to Twitter, Ridge Holland wrote the following:

"Let’s kick 2022 off with a bang and leather these two numptys! #WWEDay1"

Check out Ridge Holland's tweet below:

WWE Day 1 will feature several top-notch matches, as WWE kicks off 2022 with a stacked card.

The pay-per-view will feature Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns colliding for the WWE Universal Championship. Big E will also defend his WWE Title against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens in another blockbuster title match.

Becky Lynch will be in action against Liv Morgan in a match for the RAW Women's Title and the RAW Tag Team titles will also be on the line as RK-Bro take on the Street Profits.

The SmackDown side of things will feature Drew McIntyre facing Madcap Moss in a singles match.

Ridge Holland's run on the main roster so far

Ridge Holland was called up to the WWE main roster as part of the 2021 Draft. On November 5, Holland laid the foundation for the partnership after referring to Sheamus as his idol during a backstage interview on SmackDown.

On November 19, Ridge Holland helped Sheamus beat Cesaro, Ricochet, and Jinder Mahal in a Fatal Four-Way Match. This marked the beginning of an alliance between the two men.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ridge Holland made his in-ring debut on SmackDown against Cesaro but he ultimately lost to the former WWE United States Champion.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited by Ridge Holland's potential in WWE? Yes No 4 votes so far