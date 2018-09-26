WWE News: Smackdown star to receive huge honor in November

Sin Cara is one of WWE's best ring vets

What's the story?

Sin Cara has received an amazing honor this week. It was revealed on WWE.com that the former NXT Tag Team Champion will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's Sun Bowl Parade.

In case you didn't know...

The El Paso Downtown Lions Club organized the Sun Bowl Parade all the way back in 1935. During its first 42 years, it was held every year on New Year's Day, until it was moved to Thanksgiving Day. It's a huge event held in El Paso, Texas, averaging over 200,000 spectators each year.

This year, Sin Cara, the El Paso native, will be taking part in the festivities in a huge way.

The heart of the matter

WWE revealed on their website today that the masked luchador Sin Cara would be honored with the position of Grand Marshall for the 82nd Annual FirstLight Federal Credit Union Sun Bowl Parade. The event will take place on Thanksgiving morning, November 22, beginning at 10 am.

Sin Cara took to Twitter to thank his hometown for the opportunity.

🔝Proud of my roots , proud of my hometown and proud to represent this amazing city all over the world.

Very Honored ! 🙏🏼 #DreamsComeTrue https://t.co/zo0cEjvftj — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) September 25, 2018

The Sun Bowl Parade takes place on November 22 on Thanksgiving. If you're in town, be sure to catch Lucha Dragon at the event.

What's next?

Sin Cara hasn't been around recently, as he underwent knee surgery back in August. Prior to his surgery, the luchador was a part of a highly entertaining feud with Andrade "Cien" Almas, his former best friend.

It was sad to see Sin Cara run into an injury right when he seemed to be picking up momentum once again, becoming a highlight on Smackdown Live. While he failed to win his shortlived feud against Andrade Almas, Sin Cara surprised the WWE Universe, reminding everyone how great of a performer he actually is. Hopefully, when he returns, he can continue to do so.

Until then, the next place to catch him is at the Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving day.

