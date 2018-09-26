Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Smackdown star to receive huge honor in November

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
527   //    26 Sep 2018, 07:25 IST

Sin Cara
Sin Cara is one of WWE's best ring vets

What's the story?

Sin Cara has received an amazing honor this week. It was revealed on WWE.com that the former NXT Tag Team Champion will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's Sun Bowl Parade.

In case you didn't know...

The El Paso Downtown Lions Club organized the Sun Bowl Parade all the way back in 1935. During its first 42 years, it was held every year on New Year's Day, until it was moved to Thanksgiving Day. It's a huge event held in El Paso, Texas, averaging over 200,000 spectators each year.

This year, Sin Cara, the El Paso native, will be taking part in the festivities in a huge way.

The heart of the matter

WWE revealed on their website today that the masked luchador Sin Cara would be honored with the position of Grand Marshall for the 82nd Annual FirstLight Federal Credit Union Sun Bowl Parade. The event will take place on Thanksgiving morning, November 22, beginning at 10 am.

Sin Cara took to Twitter to thank his hometown for the opportunity.

The Sun Bowl Parade takes place on November 22 on Thanksgiving. If you're in town, be sure to catch Lucha Dragon at the event.

What's next?

Sin Cara hasn't been around recently, as he underwent knee surgery back in August. Prior to his surgery, the luchador was a part of a highly entertaining feud with Andrade "Cien" Almas, his former best friend.

It was sad to see Sin Cara run into an injury right when he seemed to be picking up momentum once again, becoming a highlight on Smackdown Live. While he failed to win his shortlived feud against Andrade Almas, Sin Cara surprised the WWE Universe, reminding everyone how great of a performer he actually is. Hopefully, when he returns, he can continue to do so.

Until then, the next place to catch him is at the Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving day.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Sin Cara
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
WWE News: Huge stipulation added to WWE Championship...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar Sin Cara reveals...
RELATED STORY
Dream Matches Teased For SmackDown 1000 By WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Popular SmackDown Superstar set for huge push?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE reports that Sin Cara won't wrestle on...
RELATED STORY
5 Huge Surprises we could see at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige Announces A Huge Segment For SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 wild card Smackdown Live predictions that could change...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on James Ellsworth returning...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Rey Mysterio Should Return To SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us