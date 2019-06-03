WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar challenges The Undertaker to a unique contest

The Undertaker has had a legendary career, including multiple WWE World Championship reigns.

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Xavier Woods has called the legendary Undertaker out, for a game of Uno.

In case you didn't know

Xavier Woods made his main roster in 2014 and has become one of WWE's most popular Superstars as part of the New Day alongside Big E and current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Despite being a part-time Superstar, The Deadman still makes the occasional appearance on WWE TV, nearly 30 years after his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

After a WWE fan posted an image on Twitter of the former WWE World Champion engaging in a game of Uno, Woods was quick to show his respect for The Undertaker.

"This man is a legend he's absolutely incredible. I look up to him literally and figuratively. If I end up being a tenth of the man he is then I'll consider that a success. He's an inspiration to us all!"

After these kind words, the New Day star made it clear that Uno was something the Demon of Death Valley wouldn't be able to beat him at.

"But please understand one thing..... He cannot touch me in #Uno"

This man is a legend he's absolutely incredible. I look up to him literally and figuratively. If I end up being a tenth of the man he is then I'll consider that a success. He's an inspiration to us all! But please understand one thing..... He cannot touch me in #Uno 😏 https://t.co/Lvv2gP5IBj — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 1, 2019

What's next?

The Undertaker will appear tonight on Monday Night RAW to address his upcoming match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown, the first singles meeting between the two.

WWE Super ShowDown will take place on June 7, at the King Abdullah Olympic Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be the third pay per view in the decade-long deal between WWE and the nation.

Other matches include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston Vs. Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton Vs. Triple H, Universal Champion Seth Rollins Vs. Baron Corbin, and a 50-Man Battle Royal.