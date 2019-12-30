WWE News: SmackDown Superstar claims Vince McMahon gave him bad gimmick on purpose

The New Day are currently assigned to the SmackDown brand

The latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast largely focused on the trio’s multiple interactions with Vince McMahon during their difficult spell as a babyface faction in 2014-15.

After a five-month run as good-guy preachers, The New Day finally turned heel in April 2015 when they convinced McMahon that their gimmick would work better if they were bad guys.

Reflecting on their original run as babyfaces, Xavier Woods gave his opinion that the WWE Chairman purposely wanted The New Day to have their unpopular preacher personas as a challenge to see how long it would take before they tried to change the gimmick.

“I still to this day think it was a test to see if we would nut up and change things. We said, ‘Okay, this is what we don’t want to do,’ and he [McMahon] is like, ‘Okay, cool, let’s do this. You guys are going to be the biggest babyfaces on the show,’ and it’s like, ‘What?!’

“I still feel like it was a test, ‘How much do these guys want it? How much are they willing to endure before they come to me and say, no, it needs to be like this.’ I have to believe that, I have to.”

Kofi Kingston disagreed and questioned why McMahon would want to put a “terrible idea” on television, essentially making his own show worse in the process, while Big E also doubted Woods’ logic.

