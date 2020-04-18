WWE News - SmackDown Superstar recalls getting fired by Triple H in his hometown

Triple H has to make ruthless decisions on-screen and off-screen

The former authority figure used his power to fire two Superstars on RAW in 2011

​ Triple H

The Miz has recalled the time that Triple H fired him in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on an episode of WWE RAW in September 2011.

As you can see in the video below, several WWE Superstars were asked to name their favorite Triple H moment ahead of next week’s 25th-anniversary celebration for The Game on SmackDown.

While Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins opted for moments from the NXT founder’s in-ring career, The Miz selected a particular segment that was more personal to him.

“My favorite Triple H moment was definitely when he fired me and I was thrown out of my own home arena, Cleveland, Ohio.”

Why did Triple H fire The Miz?

The Miz and R-Truth attacked Triple H during his match against CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions 2011.

One night later, Triple H punished the two Superstars by booking them in a tag team match against Punk and John Cena, which they went on to lose.

Triple H, an on-screen authority figure at the time, returned after the match and informed The Miz and R-Truth that they had been fired.

The villainous tag team attacked their boss backstage before being thrown out of the arena by a group of Superstars.