WWE News: SmackDown Superstar signs multi-year deal 

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
302   //    19 Mar 2019, 07:55 IST

The high-flying veteran will be sticking to the Blue Brand for years to come
The high-flying veteran will be sticking to the Blue Brand for years to come

What's the story?

Sin Cara has been on the WWE's main roster for eight years now, and has been a consistent fixture in the company since. Today, it was revealed that he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

In case you didn't know...

Sin Cara looked like he was really picking up steam in 2018. While he didn't earn a lot of victories, he was putting on some incredible matches with the likes of Samoa Joe and Andrade "Cien" Almas. After a few months, it looked like we were about to see him injected into the United States Championship picture.

Sadly, that wouldn't be the case, as Sin Cara suffered a knee injury in the summer. While putting on the matches of his career in the WWE, he was forced onto the shelf, and would require knee surgery in order to repair it.

It's been seven months since then, and with the ever changing mid-card scene of SmackDown Live, 2019 looks like it could be a good year for Sin Cara when he returns. Now we know he'll get that chance.

The heart of the matter

While it's unknown when we'll see Sin Cara return to TV, the former NXT Tag Team Champion has re-signed with the WWE. PWInsider revealed today that he's signed a three-year deal with the company, keeping him around for the long haul.

What's next?

Sin Cara is a great hand to have in the WWE. While he's not seen on TV much, when he gets his time to shine, he really doesn't let it slip through his fingers. He's a veteran that can show incoming luchadors the ropes in the company, just like Rey Mysterio who is also on the Blue Brand, and that's not a terrible thing to have.

As for when he'll be back, the WWE is known for giving us surprise appearances and returns after WrestleMania.

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for two years now. While he mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod or @GregBushSK on Twitter.
