WWE News: SmackDown Superstar takes a savage shot at Brock Lesnar's part-time status

Ali is certainly not happy with Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Ali was inches away from becoming Mr. Money in the Bank when Brock Lesnar officially entered the match. Ali froze on the ladder as Lesnar came into the fray and won the Money in the Bank contract.

Well, Ali does not seem to be very happy with how things eventually played out. So much so, that he took a very public shot at Brock Lesnar for his part-time status.

In case you didn't know...

This year's Money in the Bank contract ladder match was supposed to have four Superstars from RAW and four Superstars from SmackDown Live. While Braun Strowman was initially supposed to be a part of the mix, he was replaced by Sami Zayn.

And then Sami Zayn was taken out by persons unknown at the show. The 8th man was revealed to be Brock Lesnar during the course of the big match.

It was revealed on WWE RAW that Lesnar's cash-in was not exclusive to a brand and he could cash it in against either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston.

The heart of the matter

It is a well-known fact that Brock Lesnar does not show up in WWE unless it's a big occasion. He doesn't wrestle on TV or even on Live Event unless they are very special occasions.

Ali took a shot at Brock Lesnar for his part-time status with a savage Tweet. He said that on the bright side, Brock Lesnar climbing the ladder was the most wrestling that he's done all year. Twitter went absolutely bananas shortly after the Tweet first surfaced:

Look at the bright side, @brocklesnar climbing a ladder is the most wrestling he's done all year. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 20, 2019

What's next?

It is very unlikely that Ali will face Brock Lesnar anytime soon. This is unless Ali is given a very big push owing to the buzz around this Tweet. The threat of Lesnar cashing in looms all over WWE at the moment.