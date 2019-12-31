WWE News: SmackDown Superstars feared they would be fired when fans booed them

The New Day currently perform on the SmackDown brand

Speaking on their Feel The Power podcast, The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods revealed that they genuinely thought they might be fired by WWE after failing to get fans to cheer for them as babyfaces in 2014-15.

In the end, they were able to convince Vince McMahon to let them turn heel in April 2015, but Big E admitted it was a “very frustrating time” when they were unable to receive the crowd reactions they were looking for at the start of The New Day’s run as a faction.

“It’s easy for us to now say it wasn’t that big of a deal, but at the time when we were really in the sink or swim mode and thinking, ‘If this doesn’t work, I might get sent back down to NXT or fired.’ Who knows?”

Woods had a similar opinion to Big E, adding that he expected to be fired if things did not improve for the group.

“That’s me, that’s me. I was getting fired. That’s one of the reasons why I would get so hot [at fans booing]. You wouldn’t want to make fun of me because I would turn up at the smallest thing, and anybody with a frown on their face, I’m like, ‘Argh, turn us heel, please!’”

How did Kofi Kingston feel about fans’ boos?

As the most established WWE Superstar in The New Day, Kofi Kingston did not say that he feared for his job when fans began to boo the trio. He did, however, have the same frustrations as his fellow faction members.

“The fact that we were getting to be bad guys made me very happy but, at the same time, the way that the people rejected us p****d me off because we worked so hard to get here.”

Kingston added that he eventually embraced the crowd reactions to The New Day, and he would fire back at fans in attendance who had negative things to say about the group.

