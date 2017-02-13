WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship turmoil match, Winner and Analysis

A massive debut was teased on Twitter

by Rohit Nath News 13 Feb 2017, 07:07 IST

American Alpha overcame the odds

The match started off with Heath Slater & Rhyno taking on Breezango. Slater tagged Rhyno in, and when Fandango was distracted, Rhyno hit the gore for the pin, eliminating Breezango. The Vaudevillains were next. The old school tag team dominated the beat up Slater & Rhyno, but Slater managed to pin Aiden English with a DDT.

The Usos came out after that and eliminated Slater & Rhyno with a superkick to Slater. The champions American Alpha came out and had a good bout with The Usos. Alpha eliminated The Usos with a roll-up, and The Usos began to viciously assault American Alpha to the point of no return.

The Ascension came out and began to dominate a beaten down Alpha. After a chain of sequences, American Alpha hit the grand amplitude for the win.

This likely means that Alpha will head into WrestleMania as champion, although it is not confirmed yet. Dash Wilder of The Revival teased an appearance on Twitter

However, no one showed up, and Alpha retained against all the odds. American Alpha were the ones who challenged the entire tag team roster of SmackDown Live. Their open challenge was answered by all the teams, which prompted the tag team turmoil match. They had to overcome two heel teams to win.

We will now find out where exactly the road to WrestleMania will lead to for the SmackDown tag team champions.