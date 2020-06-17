WWE SmackDown tapings scheduled for today cancelled [Exclusive]
- WWE SmackDown tapings scheduled for today have been cancelled
- Several Superstars are still awaiting results following COVID-19 testing
Today's WWE SmackDown tapings - originally scheduled for yesterday, then rescheduled for today - have been cancelled, Sportskeeda can confirm.
Sources at the WWE Performance Center confirmed to myself that the tapings for the blue brand's show which would air next Friday have been cancelled, with several SmackDown Superstars still awaiting their COVID-19 test results - which I previously reported some employees had to queue for three hours to partake in.
WWE cancels SmackDown tapings
WWE had today been scheduled to tape next week's RAW, RAW Talk, Main Event, SmackDown and episodes of 205 Live for this week and next at the WWE Performance Center, as well as NXT for tonight and next week from Full Sail.
Sportskeeda can exclusively reveal that the tapings for SmackDown, at least, have been cancelled, but there is no news thus far on the other tapings.
WWE had been scheduled to start taping shows from 11am EST today. While the specific reason of the cancellation is yet unknown, WWE still awaiting test results for several Superstars - as well as just how stacked today's tapings were scheduled to be - likely contributed.
The planned SmackDown tapings set for Tuesday had to be cancelled and rescheduled for today initially as the company would use yesterday to test every talent and employee, after confirming that one developmental talent who had been on-site at the Performance Center last week.
You can read WWE's statement on the positive COVID-19 test below.
"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."
Published 17 Jun 2020, 22:32 IST