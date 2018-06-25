WWE News: Son of WWE legend wants Lesnar to break another streak

This could be the most unexpected win in WWE history!

Brian Pillman Jr. had a very interesting proposition

What's the story?

Brian Pillman Jr. caught up with Chris Featherstone from the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote and the transcript.

According to the young superstar, Curt Hawkins' losing streak should end with him pinning the current Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. He also provided an explanation for the same.

In case you didn't know...

Curt Hawkins has been on a losing streak for quite a while now. So much so, that it's become his gimmick. Last week on RAW, he lost to Bobby Roode.

Curt Hawkins lost a majority of his matches at WWE Live Events, but now he's featured in storylines on RAW where he talks about ending his streak with a win. He even lost to an enhancement talent named James Harden.

As I write this, he has over 200 losses in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Brian Pillman Jr. elaborated why he believed Curt Hawkins should pin Brock Lesnar to end his streak:

I think Curt Hawkins is somebody that's really [worked hard] his whole life to be where he's at. Not to say that Brock [Lesnar] hasn't or anything, but I think that [Hawkins'] streak has had such a long buildup. No one's ever had anything like that, it's a very unique story in wrestling that can really be told.

Brian Pillman said that the roar would be thunderous:

And just the amount of pops and the amount of payoff that could have, I was thinking, what's the most extreme answer to this question that's gonna have the ultimate payoff, and I think it'll be really cool. You know, maybe not pin Brock clean, but have some type of story where Brock mistakes himself and Curt gets the one-up on him

What's next?

I'm sure Curt Hawkins' streak will end in much the same manner as Pillman outlined. Only the win will probably not come against Brock Lesnar. Only time will tell for sure, though.

Would you like to see Hawkins pin Lesnar? Let us know in the comments below.