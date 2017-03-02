WWE News: Sonjay Dutt is back working at Performance Center

Could Dutt sign with WWE full time?

Dutt seems to be in WWE’s good books

As reported by Wrestling Inc, former TNA X Division star Sonjay Dutt is back working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center. This is the second appearance as a guest trainer this year for Dutt, with many people originally believing that he was there training to become a part of NXT.

The 34-year-old Dutt has been working on the independent circuit for a while now, sporadically returning to TNA every now and again in the process. In the last few years, he's kept himself busy by wrestling for companies all over the world, which includes Global Force Wrestling where he held the GFW NEX*GEN Championship before dropping it to Cody Rhodes.

According to the report, Dutt is indeed back at the Performance Center once again in Orlando, with WWE likely seeing his experience in the business as useful for the younger talent in the company. Dutt has been wrestling for well over a decade now, making his first major appearance of any kind way back in 2003.

Dutt is a former champion in Global Force Wrestling

It remains to be seen whether or not Dutt will ever actually wrestle for the company, or whether they'll choose to bring him on full time as a trainer. Both seem possible at some stage, and WWE could utilise Dutt quite well in the Cruiserweight division if they so wish. For now, as always, we'll have to just wait and see.

Dutt was never really a special talent in TNA and at times it just kind of felt like he was there. The fact that WWE has invited him back to the Performance Center suggests that he's a more than capable coach, which will benefit the company well in the long run if they decide to keep him on.

His veteran status despite still being so young bodes well for him, and he could have many years left in the business in one form or another.

