“One day, I could call my girlfriend backstage” - Sonya Deville on how WWE could incorporate LGBTQ storylines organically

Sonya Deville publicly came out in 2015 and is the first-ever openly gay female WWE Superstar.

Sonya Deville has always stood up for the queer community and recently spoke about how there is room for more of an LGBT+ presence in WWE. The former MMA fighter provided WWE with a few ideas on how they can include people from the LGBT+ community through various storylines.

In an interview with TalkSport, Sonya Deville spoke on WWE involving the queer community more and how she would prefer for it to be done organically.

“It’s like every TV show usually has a gay character because, statistically, there would be a gay character, I think it’s a natural thing. I’d like it to be really organic,” said Sonya Deville. (H/T- TalkSport)

In recent years many WWE stars have come out publicly, including Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville thinks that LGBT+ representation doesn’t only include showing a love angle, but it can just be a normal and basic character who one day reveals things casually.

The WWE Superstar even went on to give an example, which was coordinated with her statement.

“If there’s a scene where one of the male superstars called his wife backstage and then one day, I could call my girlfriend backstage, you know what I mean? Just organic things like that which are a part of life, I don’t think anything needs to be forced,” said Deville. (H/T- Pink News)

In 2020, now-former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox came out as bisexual, by sharing a picture with her girlfriend.

Sonya Deville's current on-screen ally, Shayna Baszler has also come out previously and their fellow WWE SmackDown Superstar, Toni Storm, has also revealed herself to be bisexual.

Mercedes Martinez and former WWE Superstar, Gabbi Tuft have also identified themselves as part of the LGBT+ community.

