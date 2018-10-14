WWE News: [SPOILER] NXT UK Championship match set for Evolution

The NXT UK Women's Championship match has been confirmed

What's the story?

The first televised title defence of the NXT UK Women's Championship was confirmed at tonight's NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, England.

At WWE Evolution, the first ever WWE all-women's pay-per-view, NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Isla Dawn of Scotland.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT UK Women's Championship was confirmed to be defended at the all-women's event WWE Evolution before the champion was determined, with Rhea Ripley winning the title at the culmination of previous tapings in Birmingham.

Ripley won the title in Birmingham

The heart of the matter

At WWE Evolution, Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT UK Women's Championship for the first time against Isla Dawn.

For those unfamiliar with Isla Dawn, she's currently signed with WWE and competing on NXT UK, but has also appeared in the Mae Young Classic 2018 and competed at the WWE UK Championship Tournament special on WWE Network.

The “modern-day witch” has a kickboxing and dance background, making her very intriguing to watch in the ring. Dawn boasts Goldust as one of her influences, and was encouraged to transition to the squared circle after SmackDown Live's Killian Dain saw her act in a play.

WWE's Isla Dawn competed at the UK Championship Tournament event

What's next?

Well, the match at Evolution, of course! On October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view emanates live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

As well as the NXT UK Women's Championship, every other female title in WWE will be defended at the event.

