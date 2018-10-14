×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: [SPOILER] NXT UK Championship match set for Evolution

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
398   //    14 Oct 2018, 23:48 IST

The NXT UK Women's Championship match has been confirmed
The NXT UK Women's Championship match has been confirmed

What's the story?

The first televised title defence of the NXT UK Women's Championship was confirmed at tonight's NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, England.

At WWE Evolution, the first ever WWE all-women's pay-per-view, NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Isla Dawn of Scotland.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT UK Women's Championship was confirmed to be defended at the all-women's event WWE Evolution before the champion was determined, with Rhea Ripley winning the title at the culmination of previous tapings in Birmingham.

Ripley won the title in Birmingham
Ripley won the title in Birmingham

The heart of the matter

At WWE Evolution, Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT UK Women's Championship for the first time against Isla Dawn.

For those unfamiliar with Isla Dawn, she's currently signed with WWE and competing on NXT UK, but has also appeared in the Mae Young Classic 2018 and competed at the WWE UK Championship Tournament special on WWE Network.

The “modern-day witch” has a kickboxing and dance background, making her very intriguing to watch in the ring. Dawn boasts Goldust as one of her influences, and was encouraged to transition to the squared circle after SmackDown Live's Killian Dain saw her act in a play.

WWE's Isla Dawn competed at the UK Championship Tournament event
WWE's Isla Dawn competed at the UK Championship Tournament event

What's next?

Well, the match at Evolution, of course! On October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view emanates live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

As well as the NXT UK Women's Championship, every other female title in WWE will be defended at the event.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley defending the NXT UK Women's Championship against Isla Dawn at WWE Evolution? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE News: Spoiler on Championship match being officially...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler update on stars advertised for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Several NXT talents seemingly confirmed...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge new title match confirmed for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Blockbuster past vs present women's match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley reveals dream opponent for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Predicting the match card for the...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the Evolution card after Super...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: Predicting the match card after Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking the entire WWE Evolution PPV match card
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us