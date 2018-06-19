WWE News: Winner of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament

The fans have a new face to cheer for now!

Pete Dunne in his match against Kyle O'Reilly

What's the story?

WWE's second United Kingdom Championship Tournament took place on the 18th of June. The first tournament had taken place in January 2017. For the second year in a row, WWE invited wrestlers from all around the United Kingdom and Ireland to compete in the tournament.

Zack Gibson, the wrestler from Liverpool, emerged from the Championship Tournament as the victor, after having defeated three other competitors.

Final: Travis Banks vs Zack Gibson #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/vXtLFx3uZl — The Royal Grumble 🎙 (@RoyalGrumblePod) June 18, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Bate won the first United Kingdom Championship Tournament in a match against the current United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne.

WWE announced on the 18th June show the creation of the NXT United Kingdom Brand. The show will air over the coming months with tapings scheduled to take place.

WWE is looking to expand their global footprint in the wrestling scene, and given the popularity of wrestling currently in the UK, the tournament was a step in the right direction.

The heart of the matter

In the second ever United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Zack Gibson came away as the victor. He was able to defeat 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher and Flash Morgan Webster to reach the Final.

On the other side, Travis Banks defeated Ashton Smith and Joe Coffey to reach the final of the tournament. The New Zealand International was not able to hold his own against Zack Gibson in the final and lost the bout.

He started today as Liverpool’s number 1, but after defeating @Travis_BanksPW in the final, @ZackGibson01 is now one match away from being the UKs number 1. Can he dethrone @PeteDunneYxB tomorrow night? #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/JmG8VjHhvz — 2Bit Wrestling (@2bitwrestling) June 18, 2018

Shawn Michaels and Triple H congratulated Gibson after he won. The celebrations were interrupted by his opponent for the next night and the current United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne. Dunne slapped Gibson in the face, building hype to their match which will take place on Tuesday.

What's next?

Zack Gibson is set to face the current United Kingdom Championship holder, Pete Dunne on 19th June, while Adam Cole will defend his NXT North American Championship against Wolfgang. Shayna Baszler will defend her Championship against Toni Storm, Aleister Black will team up with Ricochet to take on EC3 and Velveteen Dream, and The Undisputed Era will put their Tag Team Championships on the line against Moustache Mountain.

You can see Zack Gibson compete against Amir Jordan for a spot in the Quarter Finals of the tournament here:

