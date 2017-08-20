From The WWE Mill: Spoilers for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III just got a lot more intriguing...

NXT Takeover may feature several top stars making a surprise impact.

What’s the story?

As per PWInsider, several notable performers have been spotted in New York City and are likely to appear at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

On that note, big names such as Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly are reportedly in NYC and are rumored to be at Takeover. Besides, Fish attended the WWE 2K18 media launch event as well.

Additionally, recent WWE signee Adam Cole is also in town, possibly for Takeover. Cole was recently spotted with a few NXT Superstars at an airport.

In case you didn’t know…

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III is one of the biggest events put forth by the WWE’s NXT brand in the 2017 calendar year.

The event will be headlined by an NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

On former Bullet Club member Adam Cole possibly appearing at Takeover, NXT founder, and WWE Executive Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque reportedly stated in a media conference call that Cole is not scheduled to appear at the event. Whether or not this is a work on part of HHH and Cole remains unknown at this time.

Regardless, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly are considered likely to appear at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III come fight night.

What’s next?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

The event builds up to the WWE’s biggest show of the summer—SummerSlam 2017—an event that goes down on August 20th at the very same venue.

Author’s take

Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole are the biggest acquisitions for WWE in recent months, and the best performers in the professional wrestling industry today.

Here’s hoping we get to see the talented youngsters inside the squared circle real soon. NXT just got a whole lot better!