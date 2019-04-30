×
WWE News: Huge Steel Cage Match announced for Money in the Bank 2019 to settle a grudge

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
300   //    30 Apr 2019, 08:12 IST

The Steel Cage is back in WWE
The Steel Cage is back in WWE

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is looking to be quite the big pay-per-view event for the company. With a Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and a Women's Money in the Bank ladder match already set, it appeared the pay-per-view did not need another match with a stipulation attached.

However, a new match has now been added to the pay-per-view, and it is a Steel Cage Match. The Miz challenged Shane McMahon to a Steel Cage Match at the Money in the Bank PPV, and Shane McMahon has since accepted the challenge.

The Miz almost appeared as if he was prepared to move on from Shane McMahon last week, but Shane appeared to have other plans for the A-List Superstar.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, The Miz faced Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one match after Lashley questioned the Miz' credentials on his talk show.

It appeared Miz had things in the book when Shane McMahon interfered and caused several distractions which led to Lashley winning. While The Miz was able to remain focused the first few times, Shane finally got to him, leading to him being Speared by Lashley.

Following the loss, Shane McMahon and Lashley beat down the Miz, rendering him unconscious, while continuing to assault him.

The Miz and Shane McMahon have been engaged in a feud for a while now.

The two were seemingly the best of friends as a tag team, but Shane betrayed The Miz when they lost their Tag Team Title rematch. He attacked The Miz and even put his hands on his father.

At WrestleMania 35, The Miz decimated Shane McMahon, but the finish saw Shane accidentally pinning the Miz after a huge Superplex from a Camera ramp.

Now, the two will be looking to settle their differences inside a Steel Cage, where neither will be able to escape the other's grasp.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The Miz Shane McMahon
