WWE News: Steel Cage Match announced for Extreme Rules 2018

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 125 // 10 Jul 2018, 10:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman tried to hit Kevin Owens with a Powerslam

What's the story?

Kevin Owens has made a habit of running away from Braun Strowman and has tried to avoid the Monster Among Men, though he has not always been successful.

At Extreme Rules, however, Owens will not be able to be run away from Strowman. Thanks to Kurt Angle, the match between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman has now been made a Steel Cage Match.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman is known for getting fixated on people at times and taking them out week after week. Roman Reigns can testify that having the attention of Strowman is not something that any wrestler would want.

Be it tipping an ambulance over, or pulling down scaffolding on his opponents, Strowman regularly brings down the house, literally, on his opponents.

Last week's episode of Raw, saw Kevin Owens discover that side of Strowman when he tried to hide from the Monster Among Men in a Porta Potty. Strowman took hold of the Porta Potty with Owens still inside it and dragged both to the top of the entrance stage. Once there he knocked it over throwing it off the stage onto the ground, leaving Owens shaken and covered in blue chemicals.

The heart of the matter

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens tried to avoid Braun Strowman by hiding in Kurt Angle's office for the whole night. He gave a doctor's letter to Kurt which said that he was not cleared to compete, and spent the entire night in Kurt's office.

Towards the end of the show, Strowman stormed into the office to get at Owens, but Kevin hid behind the General Manager. Kurt said that the two of them would not wrestle on Raw but instead made a match for them at Sunday's Extreme Rule instead.

You can see the announcement here:

He revealed that their bout would be in a Steel Cage Match, much to Owens' displeasure. Strowman laughed and left the office, but not before spraying Kevin with an air freshener, saying, "You stink of fear."

What's next?

Kevin Owens will look to somehow survive being in the same cage as the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, at Sunday's Extreme Rules event. With the winner of a Steel Cage match being the one who escapes the cage first, Owens' fear of Strowman may actually help him to be motivated enough to pick up the win.

You can see Kevin Owens try to hide from Strowman in Kurt Angle's office here:

What do you think of the stipulation? Who will succeed at Extreme Rules? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com