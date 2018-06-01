WWE News: Stephanie McMahon comments on new show alongside Triple H, featuring WWE Superstars

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon to appear on Apple Music show "Carpool Karaoke"

Stephanie McMahon has taken to social media so as to comment on Apple Music’s show “Carpool Karaoke”.

McMahon will be featured alongside her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque on an episode of the show later this year. Besides, additional details on the show have also been expounded upon.

Carpool Karaoke is a popular show featured on Apple Music.

The show features celebrities engaging in karaoke while traveling by road—carpooling and enjoying the road trip.

One ought to note that it was recently confirmed, a few episodes of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke will indeed feature WWE Superstars.

WWE CBO (Chief Brand Officer) Stephanie McMahon and her husband WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque will appear in an episode of Carpool Karaoke that shall be aired this summer.

Fans can read an excerpt from McMahon’s tweet regarding the same, below—

“#BTS with @TripleH at our shoot for @WWE’s episode of @CarpoolKaraoke. We had a blast! Can’t wait to see our episode coming out this Summer!”

#BTS with @TripleH at our shoot for @WWE’s episode of @CarpoolKaraoke. We had a blast! Can’t wait to see our episode coming out this Summer! pic.twitter.com/SOOjiGOX3O — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 31, 2018

Stephanie McMahon continues portraying her role as an on-screen authority figure on RAW, whereas Triple H appears sporadically on WWE television programming, with the latter primarily focusing on his executive role in WWE.

Carpool Karaoke is indeed an interesting show on Apple Music, and one ought to check out the show, not only for its musical entertainment factor but also for the sheer hilarity of the interactions between our favorite celebrities.

Furthermore, one can’t disagree with the fact that the WWE Superstars are a perfect fit for this sort of show; especially considering how the Superstars are on the road all-year-round.

