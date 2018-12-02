×
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon likens Evolution to WrestleMania 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
204   //    02 Dec 2018, 19:28 IST

Stephanie McMahon has had a number of WWE highlights
Stephanie McMahon has had a number of WWE highlights

What's the story?

Stephanie McMahon was recently asked about her top three moments in wrestling and the Commissioner of Raw took the chance to plug Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon has been one of the forces that have spearheaded the Women's Revolution over the past few years, but there was a time when she was the Women's Champion and part of the roster like every other female.

The major shareholder in WWE has had many memorable moments in the squared circle, but it appears that this year has definitely been one of her best.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to Planeta Wrestling where she was asked to name her top three moments in her career and she was able to reveal some of her highlights, even though she only actually named two moments.

“My top three moments in WWE are a little hard to pick. Of course, for me personally wrestling Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania was a huge highlight for me. You know, it was her first-ever match. It was at WrestleMania and I’m just proud I could be part of that wrestling with my husband as my tag team partner. You know one of the greatest of all time. And of course, Kurt Angle, Olympic Gold Medalist that was definitely for me. But the biggest highlight for me is [WWE Evolution]. The biggest moment is this moment in time that we’re all making happen together. It is, it felt like WrestleMania to me," she said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

The women of WWE make history once again at TLC: Table's, Ladders and Chairs when Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte collide in the first-ever women's TLC match.

Do you think the Evolution was like WrestleMania for the women of WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
