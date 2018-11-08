WWE News: Stephanie McMahon makes bold statement about WWE's future

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.10K // 08 Nov 2018, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon with husband Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

The WWE, over the last decade or so, has grown into one of the most well-recognised brands in the world, with the Vince McMahon-run company not only offering in-ring action, but a lot outside of it with the WWE Network, reality TV shows, and producing movies, to list a few.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's daughter and chief brand officer of WWE, in a recent interview outlined the ambitions of the WWE in the next years.

In case you didn't know...

WWE have been doing well financially thanks to a few very lucrative deals. WWE and Fox announced earlier this year that they have signed a five-year deal worth $205 million a year to air the company's SmackDown Live show, from 2019, while WWE also extended their deal with USA Network to air RAW.

The WWE also signed a deal with Saudi Arabia to host 10 shows in the country, which is reportedly worth an estimated $450 million. The WWE have so far hosted 2 of the 10 shows, both in 2018 - Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at Web Summit, Stephanie said that the wrestling promotion have ambitious plans, and said that they hope to become as big as Disney in the next 2-3 decades.

“10-20-30 years from now, there’s no reason we can’t be as big [as] or bigger than Disney. Now that’s a tall order, especially given recent transactions. However, there’s no reason why we can’t get there. You have to dream big, have big, bold goals, and go after them," said Stephanie McMahon. (H/T TheBigLead for the transcription)

According to The Big Lead report, WWE's market capitalization is worth $5.8 billion, which is a long way off Disney's, which is worth an approximate $172.7 billion.

What's next?

It is quite ambitious to expect WWE to one day become as huge as Disney, financially, but WWE are going in the right direction.