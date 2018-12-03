WWE News: Stephanie McMahon names the most iconic WWE superstar ever

Stephanie McMahon named someone who's revolutionized sports entertainment

What's the story?

WWE has created some of the most enduring characters in history. Names that are not just known within the industry, but those that have gone on to become mainstream pop culture icons.

Planeta Wrestling recently asked Stephanie McMahon to pick the most iconic WWE superstar in the history of the business. Thanks to Ringsidenews.com for the transcript.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has created a sports entertainment empire. For many years, they have created larger than life characters who've given life and limb for the entertainment of fans worldwide.

Many superstars like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin have become names that even those outside the WWE Universe know. Therefore, it's impossible to pick out one name from the company's incredible and highly historic legacy. Stephanie McMahon did not bat an eyelid when she picked out a name, however!

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon was asked to choose from the host of WWE characters that the company has created, over the years. She chose a name that has ruled the industry for many decades now:

A character that’s impressed me the most has to be The Undertaker. I mean he really is. He is the most iconic Superstar in WWE History. So I would have to say him.

She went on to say what it was about The Undertaker that had made him such a legend. I must say that I agree:

Those iconic characters, god, that’s what WWE is all about, we’re storytellers. We create these larger than life personalities that people can relate to. People can either cheer to see them win or boo to see them lose and that’s what it’s all about. It’s this interactive community that I’m just proud to be a part of.

What's next?

It's not known when The Undertaker will return to action. He was last seen competing at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. One wonders if he'll be a part of the Royal Rumble, this year.

Do you think The Undertaker is the most iconic WWE superstar of all time? Let us know in the comments section.

