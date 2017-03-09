WWE News: Stephanie McMahon nominated for a Cojone award

Good for you, Steph.

Stephanie is much more than just an on screen performer

What's the story?

As seen on Twitter, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been nominated for an award in the last few days. The accolade is the latest in a string of successes that McMahon has experienced over the last few years as her influence both in and outside of WWE continues to grow.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie is much more than just the heartless heel that we see on WWE television week in and week out, as she also does a lot of great work outside of the squared circle in order to ensure the smooth day to day running of the company.

A lot of people don't give her credit for this, but she deserves it considering how much of her life has been dedicated to the business.

The heart of the matter

The award in question that McMahon has been nominated for is a Cojone Award, which reportedly recognises marketers who have disrupted the status quo and who embrace the role of the modern marketer. The winner will be announced at SXSW in Austin, Texas, during the month of March and Stephanie tweeted out her thoughts on the nomination a few days back.

It's an honor to be dominated for the #CojonesAwards. Thanks for the consideration @jellett! See you at #SXSW https://t.co/jquUZC2BLT — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 6, 2017

What's next?

Stephanie expanding her horizons further can only be a good thing for the company, and she looks set to play a big role alongside husband Triple H in breaking into new international markets with WWE.

It's one of many things that she does for the WWE, and as this exposure continues, the positive effect will definitely be felt by World Wrestling Entertainment.

Sportskeeda's take

Although we can't say we were familiar with the award prior to this news, we offer our sincere congratulations to Stephanie for her nomination. It's great to see her flourishing and it begs the question as to whether she'll leave the company one day to try and make it on her own - much like her brother Shane did.

Her next task, at least in our minds, will be to tone down on the strength of her on-screen character as it's really starting to get on our nerves. Oh - and that Twitter typo is hilarious.

