WWE News: Stephanie McMahon responds to CM Punk chants by calling him a loser

The Chicago crowd chanted for CM Punk at every given opportunity.

Stephanie McMahon seemed unaffected by the chorus of Punk chants

What’s the story?

Earlier, during a taping of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, the crowd overwhelmed the show with CM Punk chants. Stephanie McMahon responded by calling Punk and everyone who was cheering for him losers.

She said, “All you Chicagoans are all alike, right? You’re all just like CM Punk, right? That’s right, you’re all losers and you always cheer for the wrong person.”

In case you didn’t know…

We have often seen CM Punk chants breaking out on Monday Night Raw, especially during tapings in Chicago, Illinois. The fact that WWE ended the relationship with Punk on bad terms does not bode too well with the crowd in Chicago, where the former WWE Superstar is from.

This is not the first time that Stephanie has responded, though. Referring to Punk’s career in UFC, she told the Chicago crowd during a Raw taping back in December, “So if you guys could keep that [chant] up for about two minutes and 15 seconds, you’d last one second longer than Punk did.”

It is unlikely for WWE employees to acknowledge Punk chants in any way. However, last month, in a dark segment, after the crowd started chanting for Punk, The Rock called him on the phone from the ring and even tried to FaceTime him.

The heart of the matter

It is all but guaranteed that the Chicago crowd will be chanting for CM Punk every time the WWE hits the city. It was no different during last night’s episode as the chants broke out over and over, throughout the show.

The first major instance was during Goldberg’s segment when the crowd booed the new Universal Champion and started chanting Punk’s name. Goldberg nodded and then responded by saying, “I hear that.”

During Stephanie McMahon’s backstage segment as well, the chants broke out. However, it was during her first in-ring appearance that the arena went wild, chanting and screaming Punk’s name.

What’s next?

There are three more episodes of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 33. The build-up for the Show of Immortals is now entering the final stage.

Sportskeeda’s take

The CM Punk chants are essentially the crowd’s way of expressing displeasure with the show. Stephanie, for her part, is undoubtedly tired of the crowd going boisterous about someone she thinks is a ‘loser’ by now. It has been three years Punk has left the company, but his popularity has not waned one bit.

