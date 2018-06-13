WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals how she felt performing in her first match at WrestleMania

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were defeated by Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34

Phillipa Marie ANALYST News 13 Jun 2018, 19:18 IST

Stephanie McMahon was completely dominated by Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Stephanie McMahon has been part of numerous WrestleMania events throughout the course of her career, but the Commissioner of Monday Night Raw had never been in a match at the biggest event of the year, until WrestleMania 34.

In case you didn't know...

The Cheif Brand Officier for WWE has had a number of WrestleMania moments, but these have all been when she has accompanied Triple H to the ring, and then been either speared by Roman Reigns or knocked through a table when her husband faced Seth Rollins.

Ronda Rousey was the biggest signing of the current era for WWE and Stephanie McMahon obviously wanted to be part of this, with rumors suggesting that the storyline over the next few months could be similar to her father's infamous feud with Steve Austin all those years ago.

The heart of the matter

The daughter of Vince McMahon recently spoke to ESPN about making her WrestleMania debut against former UFC Champion Rousey and explained that despite being in the business her whole life, she still feels the nerves.

“I have never been more nervous in my life. It was absolutely a dream come true to be able to wrestle at WrestleMania in general. Having the opportunity to be a part of Ronda Rousey’s debut, and being a part of Kurt [Angle]’s first match in years was an amazing opportunity. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

The match was also Rousey's debut match for WWE and Angle's first WrestleMania match in more than 12 years, which means that Triple H was the only member of the match who had been part of the WrestleMania the year before.

What's next?

Rousey defeated Stephanie McMahon in her debut match and this weekend the former Olympian challenges Nia Jax for the Women's Championship in a match that could see McMahon make her presence known?

