WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals Ronda Rousey's future with the company

18 Dec 2019

Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey

Stephanie McMahon has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will be returning to the WWE in the future. Stephanie made it clear that the former UFC star is not done with the company although there is no exact date set for her return as of now.

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE was on a media call with journalists from the United Kingdom when she confirmed the news. When asked about Rousey by Ben Wignall of Give Me Sport, Stephanie replied:

Ronda [Rousey] will definitely be back, that is the plan - but, as of now, I'm not sure where and when.

Rousey made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, right after Asuka won the Women's Rumble. She shared the ring with Charlotte (then RAW women's champion), Asuka and Alexa Bliss (then SmackDown women's champion) and pointed at the WrestleMania sign before exiting.

Rousey made her in-ring debut and partnered with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Her winning debut was well received by the WWE Universe and it was the start of a new chapter in the WWE as well.

She went on to win the RAW Women's title later in the year at SummerSlam where she defeated Alexa Bliss. She carried the title until WrestleMania 35, where she was beaten by Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match that involved Charlotte as well.

Rousey has been on a hiatus since the loss and her return date remains unknown.