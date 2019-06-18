WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals surprising fact about Vince McMahon

Stephanie McMahon is one of the greatest minds in WWE today

What's the story?

Speaking to Space Coast Daily, WWE Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Stephanie McMahon opened up on a myriad of topics.

McMahon asserted that she's incredibly grateful for everything she has, and noted that she and the WWE love to give back to the community, be it in the form of entertainment, or by contributing to charitable causes.

Additionally, Stephanie noted that her father Vince McMahon was the one who had the foresight to use social media, in order to further the WWE brand the world over.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz, particularly since certain sections of fans seem to have a general idea, that Vince isn't really in the know when it comes to social media.

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon turned his father Vince McMahon Sr.'s company into the global phenomenon it is today, by notably taking several risks as well as rightfully reaping the rewards of said risks over the years.

Needless to say, Vince McMahon is hailed by many as one of the most creative people in the world, and is praised by fans and experts alike for turning professional wrestling into a multi-million dollar industry.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon spoke about how the WWE aims to put smiles on people's faces, and noted the company's work with the Make A Wish Foundation.

Furthermore, McMahon insinuated that with the worldwide growth and development in the sphere of communication technology, it has become easier than ever for companies like WWE to connect and interact with the fans.

Stephanie also credited her father Vince McMahon for his foresightedness with regard to social media, and stated:

"It was my father (Vince McMahon) who really had the foresight in terms of social media. He said, 'Social media is not 1 percent of 100 peoples jobs or 100 percent of 1 person's job. It's 100 percent of 100 percent.'"

"My father grew WWE from a regional company to a global entertainment media company currently valued at just over $6 billion. So that has been the biggest change to me." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

WWE's next PPV event "Stomping Grounds" is set to take place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on June 23rd.

