WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals that WWE could be planning a second Mixed Match Challenge

Is WWE planning a second Mixed Match Challenge?

What's the story?

Earlier this year, WWE presented the first ever Mixed Match Challenge which was seemingly seen as a success, which could be why the company is now holding conversations to hold a second.

In case you didn't know...

The Mixed Match Challenge saw a number of strange alliances, including eventual winners The Miz and Asuka, whilst a number of real-life couples were able to team together too including Lana and Rusev and Naomi and Jey Uso.

The tournament was screened on Facebook Watch over 12 weeks between January and April, with the final taking place the week of WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to The Drum, where she revealed that the company was already in talks to produce a second Mixed Match Challenge and was already having conversations regarding the steps that they need to make to make it a reality. (transcript via Fightful)

“It had over 100 million views and it was considered a success by Facebook. We’re now in conversations to see where we go from here, but we’re nimble and flexible.”

Brie Bella even mentioned in a recent interview that she would like to team up with her husband Daniel Bryan for the first time and be able to be part of the challenge, which means that the couple would definitely be a potential name in the hat for the second tournament.

What's next?

These plans are still in the very early stages so no dates have been released just yet, but it is thought that the tournament would take place at the same time next year and include another 12 couples.

