WWE News: Stephanie McMahon says success of Evolution could lead to more Women's PPVs

Evolution is just the start?

What's the story?

Evolution is the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history and it probably won't be the last according to Stephanie McMahon.

Hours before the event began, Stephanie said that it's "very safe to say" that the company will have more women's pay-per-views in the future.

In case you didn't know

Stephanie has been active in the women's division ever since 2015 after fans began calling out Vince McMahon and herself for the lack of opportunities for women's wrestlers.

Every major announcement regarding the Women's Division has featured Stephanie at the forefront including the announcement of the All-women's pay-per-view this summer.

The heart of the matter

Cathy Kelly, WWE"s Social Media Correspondent, interviewed Stephanie about her feelings on Evolution, how women's wrestling had grown in WWE and the fans expectations for the show.

The biggest news to come out of the pay-per-view was Stephanie suggesting that there could be more women's pay-per-views if Evolution is a success.

"I think it is very safe to say. I think that if tonight’s event is what we all hope and know it will be, then we will absolutely see that this is the first of many to come.”

Stephanie also said that she wants the legacy of Evolution to be not such a "shattering or groundbreaking" event in the future and talked about women main eventing WrestleMania.

"I hope to see our women main event WrestleMania. Every match at WrestleMania is the main event, but I want them to close the show...We want true gender parity and equality on the WWE roster. "

What's Next?

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have been rumored to perform at WrestleMania 35 and may be the closing act for the event, but that is pure speculation.

Hopefully, Evolution is a success and women can be given even more chances going forward.

