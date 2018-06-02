WWE News: Stephanie McMahon set to appear on Undercover Boss

Will The Chief Brand Officer be able to fool her own employees?

Stephanie McMahon is set to appear on Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition

What's the story?

Stephanie McMahon is set to flex her acting muscles as she takes part in an episode of Undercover Boss later this month.

In case you didn't know...

Its set to be a busy summer for WWE superstars in the acting business since GLOW vs WWE's episode of CBS’ Drop The Mic is set to drop next week, GLOW itself returns to Netflix later this month which will also include a number of familiar wrestling faces and now Stephanie McMahon is going undercover so that she can infiltrate her own company.

Stephanie is one of the best-known females in WWE at present, which means that she would have to go through quite a few physical changes if she has any hopes of pulling this off successfully.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced earlier today that the former Women's Champion and the current Commissioner of Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Undercover Boss.

.@StephMcMahon will be taking on a new role during @undercover_cbs! Watch her journey when it airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS! #CelebrityBoss https://t.co/RUDgpnN6KJ pic.twitter.com/fdAenV67VV — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018

The episode will air on Friday, June 15th on CBS and could see McMahon working at the Performance Centre alongside many of the company's new recruits or even with children in some format.

The trailer that has been released for the show seems to reveal that the celebrity edition of the series will have a different format, but it will still see Stephanie attempting to go undercover in her own company.

What's next?

The episode has already been filmed and will now air in less than two weeks time as a Celebrity edition of the popular show.

Will Stephanie McMahon be able to fool the employees of WWE with her blonde wig?