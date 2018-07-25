WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Speaks About Potential Women's Tag Team Championships

Could we see the Championships soon in WWE?

What's the story?

On RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced a historic all women's pay-per-view event entitled 'Evolution'. The announcement set social media on fire and got a lot of fans speculating whether or not we could soon see 'Women's Tag Team Championships' too.

Sky Sports asked Stephanie McMahon about the championship and while Stephanie McMahon would not commit, her answer seemed pretty optimistic. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote shared below.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon opened the proceedings on RAW with her father Vince McMahon and her husband Triple H. She announced an all women's pay-per-view entitled Evolution that would take place on October 28, later this year.

The entire roster was in attendance, and while the women celebrated, even the men seemed genuinely happy for them. From what I understand, the RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT Women's Championships will be defended at Evolution. It will also feature the finals of the second edition of the Mae Young Classic.

The heart of the matter

There has been a lot of talk about the introduction of the Women's Tag Team Championships at the event. When asked, Stephanie McMahon provided a vague but rather interesting answer:

Not quite yet but that's absolutely something we've heard loud and clear from our fan base and it's something we're keen on implementing as soon as we are able to.

Stephanie McMahon also answered the inevitable question. Is she wrestling at Evolution after her brilliant performance at WrestleMania 34?:

That's yet to be determined, we want to make sure our superstars really get the spotlight they deserve but if it makes sense then absolutely. But that's yet to be determined.

What's next?

As the card shapes up for Evolution, expect there to be a few big announcements. WWE is making history and they want the whole world to take note of it. Superstars from the past, present and future will look to steal the show at Evolution.

