WWE News: Stephanie McMahon speaks her heart out on the podcast “MAX OUT with Ed Mylett”

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Aug 2018, 15:08 IST

Speaking to the popular podcast “MAX OUT with Ed Mylett”, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke on a myriad of topics which included her career, journey in the WWE, and inspirations. She was also forthcoming in extending advice to young women who look up to her.

Stephanie said when she was a kid, other kids either loved or hated her. It bothered her, but her father Vince advised her to ignore criticism. The WWE Diva also spoke about the effect his father Vince had on her, how he works hard at 72 to keep himself fit. She remarked that her father is a visionary who launched pay-per-view and adopted digital platforms like Netflix early. She idolizes him and 'Dad-Daughter' connection has made it special. Vince is also a doting grandfather who takes her granddaughter to the kid's shows and plays.

She spoke about her grandmother and how she has been an inspiration to her. Her grandma was a budget analyst in Navy during the 1940s, but she overcame all odds in those times and excelled in her profession.

Stephanie also spoke about how it is important for girls to be in a leadership position whether in sports, entertainment, and media etc. She said she always wanted to be part of the WWE business. This was a way to give back to the family. Dinner conversation was all about business.

The Diva revealed that her mom was 8 months pregnant when they went bankrupt, but that did not deter them from pursuing their American dream. She treats fans, business partners, and players as part of "WWE Universe." She also confessed that she is more of a great mom than a businesswoman, but she gives the greatest priority to fans. It was WWE fans who helped her build a different brand of wrestling for women.

Thank you @Edmylett for this incredible interview; you got me to open up about things I’ve never really talked about before and I’m grateful for the experience! I hope our paths cross again soon!https://t.co/MH12hSRV3j — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 15, 2018