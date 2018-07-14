Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon talks about adding another generation of McMahon's to the WWE

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
756   //    14 Jul 2018, 20:17 IST

Stephanie is open to the idea of her daughters joining WWE
Stephanie is open to the idea of her daughters joining WWE

What's the story?

Stephanie McMahon has grown up in the wrestling business and despite seeing first hand what it's like to be part of it, she said she would love for her children to follow in her footsteps.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon is the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and has been in the spotlight ever since she was a teenager. As well as juggling her various duties as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, Stephanie also has three daughters with WWE COO Triple H which is a job that Stephanie takes very seriously.

McMahon has admitted that being a mother is one of the greatest things in her life and has already revealed many times that she is open to her daughters joining WWE because her oldest daughter Aurora had already shown an interest in being part of the family business.

The heart of the matter

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to People TV about being able to juggle all of her responsibilities in life where she openly talked about her daughters Vaughn who is seven, Murphy who is nine and Aurora who now is 11.

McMahon stated as part of the interview that she would love for there to be another generation of McMahon/Helmsley's in WWE but the WWE Universe will have to wait a few years before that can happen since her oldest daughter is just 11 years old.

What's next?

McMahon has been missing from WWE TV for the past few months and has even appointed Baron Corbin as an authority figure in her absence, which means that it's currently unknown when The Commissioner of Monday Night Raw will be returning to TV.

Would you like to see another generation of McMahons in WWE? Have your say in the comments.

